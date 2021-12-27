 

WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Clarion County

Monday, December 27, 2021 @ 05:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

270078631_253033450269490_910470723738850542_nCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Clarion County and surrounding areas.

The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at 2:38 a.m. on Monday, December 27, 2021:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA

238 AM EST Mon Dec 27 2021

COUNTIES:

Venango-Forest-Clarion-Jefferson PA-Indiana-

CITIES:

Including the cities of Punxsutawney, Clarion, Oil City, Tionesta, Brookville, Indiana, and Franklin
238 AM EST Mon Dec 27 2021

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations around a light glaze.

* WHERE…Forest, Jefferson PA, Venango, Clarion, and Indiana Counties.

* WHEN…From 7 AM this morning to 1 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and
slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

