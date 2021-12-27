WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Clarion County

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Clarion County and surrounding areas.

The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at 2:38 a.m. on Monday, December 27, 2021:

COUNTIES:

Venango-Forest-Clarion-Jefferson PA-Indiana-

CITIES:

Including the cities of Punxsutawney, Clarion, Oil City, Tionesta, Brookville, Indiana, and Franklin

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations around a light glaze.

* WHERE…Forest, Jefferson PA, Venango, Clarion, and Indiana Counties.

* WHEN…From 7 AM this morning to 1 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and

slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.

