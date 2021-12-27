Wilma McHenry, 83, of Fisher Rd., Strattanville, died December 24th 2021.

Born at Tintown, Monroe Township, November 6, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Banks Burns and Alice (DeYoung) Burns.

On March 9, 1959 she and Roger McHenry were united in marriage in Winchester Va. and Roger survives.

She is also survived by four children, Patricia Black, Robert McHenry, Michael McHenry and Jeffrey (Kim) McHenry; five grandchildren, Michael (Haylee) Black, Andrew Black, Alicia (Zack) Myers, Tara McHenry and Alexa McHenry; great grandchildren, Parker Black, Ella Black, Carsyn Black, Easton Myers; sister-in-law Lynda McHenry; son-in-law Larry Black and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Robert Burns, a sister Betty Lou (Burns) Ramandanes, brother-in-law George Ramandanes and brother-in-law David W. McHenry.

Wilma was a 1956 graduate of Clarion High School.

She was employed in the C-L High School Cafeteria and retired from there after twenty years of service.

Wilma attended the Strattanville Pilgrim Holiness Church.

The family would like to thank the nurses from Clarion Forest VNA and suggests memorial contributions be made to them or to Gideons International, Clarion Camp, PO Box 134, Clarion, Pa. 16214 which will be used for the distribution of Bibles.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

As per family wishes there will be no visitation and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

