A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

TodayRain showers likely between 2pm and 5pm, then snow showers, possibly mixed with rain. High near 44. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

TonightRain and snow showers, becoming all rain after 7pm. Low around 33. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

WednesdayMostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.



Wednesday NightShowers likely, mainly after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 37. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.ThursdayA chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.Thursday NightA slight chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 20%.FridayMostly cloudy, with a high near 48.Friday NightShowers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 60%.New Year’s DayShowers. High near 51. Chance of precipitation is 80%.Saturday NightShowers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 70%.SundayA chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 40%.Sunday NightA chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Chance of precipitation is 30%.MondayPartly sunny, with a high near 30.

