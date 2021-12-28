 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Tuesday, December 28, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

TodayRain showers likely between 2pm and 5pm, then snow showers, possibly mixed with rain. High near 44. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
TonightRain and snow showers, becoming all rain after 7pm. Low around 33. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
WednesdayMostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Wednesday NightShowers likely, mainly after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 37. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
ThursdayA chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday NightA slight chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
FridayMostly cloudy, with a high near 48.
Friday NightShowers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
New Year’s DayShowers. High near 51. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Saturday NightShowers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
SundayA chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday NightA chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
MondayPartly sunny, with a high near 30.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.