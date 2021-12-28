A Jack-Of-All-Trades: Bonnie Meisel Dedicates Her Time to Helping Others

TIONESTA, Pa. (EYT) – It seems everything Bonnie Meisel does goes to help someone else.

The Tionesta native was nominated by her friends and community members as a sterling example of what it means to donate your time. In Bonnie’s case, it seems to be the only thing she does.

“There’s no rest for me,” she told exploreClarion.com. “I’m always looking for the next thing. I am extremely work-driven and a workaholic.”

An accountant at Bobcat of Clarion, she manages, bartends, and works as a waitress at The Hills In The Forest restaurant in Pleasantville during the weekends. She also has her own event space on a barn in her grandfather’s former property, which is used for weddings, birthdays, and other occasions.

However, Bonnie is most well-known for how she helps others, not as part of any organization, but informally through her large network of friends and acquaintances.

“I am the person that initiates all the points of contact. I know a lot of people in the community,” she said.

Bonnie explained that she networks with almost everyone she meets, and credits her time in the restaurant industry, which she has been in for 20 years. People will reach out to her with life problems and she will do her best to help them.

“I have a good rapport, so people message me,” she said.

As an example, last week Bonnie’s neighbor called her about their cat being stuck in a tree. After putting in some calls, she had a bucket truck driven by a longtime friend on the way to get the cat down.

That same week, she helped a veteran in Forest County move. She put the word out and set a time and date, and 20 others showed up to help.

“It’s all about the give and take,” she said, referring to how she can get others to help her.

That’s not all.

Bonnie raised money for her friends who were in a bad motorcycle accident and recently fixed-up accommodations and found high-quality used furniture for someone who needed shelter.

In Tionesta, she and her friend Lynn Daniels run Neighborly Deeds, a community help group in town.

“Every little bit helps,” she said. “I don’t even care about money. What I care about is volunteering and giving an hour of your time. I’m looking for time more than money.”

In addition, Bonnie is involved with many sportsmen’s groups and the Forest County Auxiliary.

“I live to keep busy,” she said. “I like a challenge, I like a deadline.”

Constantly driving around the area, she volunteers to pick up groceries and food for those who need it, joking she is running her own version of DoorDash.

She also has plans for an emergency storage space in Tionesta.

“We’ve had some fires in the community. My goal is to have a storage container, and I’m looking to have things on hand all the time, whether it be non-perishable food, canned stuff, furniture, bedding, so when an emergency like that arises, we have things instantly.”

Bonnie sees too much indifference in the world today. For her, too many people, especially the elderly and disabled veterans, are being left behind.

“We’re unfortunately starting to live in a time when people don’t want to talk to people and don’t want to socialize with people,” she added.

Specifically, amongst young people, she said people do not participate in clubs and organizations. People do not understand, according to her “that being social with people is natural.”

Bonnie added that “the compassion and stuff is not there anymore. It’s very disheartening. It drives me nuts. We got to get back to that. Stop being afraid of each other.”

