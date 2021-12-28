Area Man Arrested on Drug Charges

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police reported an incident of possession of drug paraphernalia in Harmony Township.

According to police, PSP Marienville investigated a verbal domestic incident on Christmas Eve at 10:52 p.m. at a residence on Fleming Hill Road, in Harmony Township, Forest County.

During the investigation, drug paraphernalia was discovered.

A 32-year-old male from West Hickory was arrested, according to police.

The name of the defendant was not released.

