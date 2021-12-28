BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Fulmer’s 41 Helps Franklin Sink Clarion-Limestone; North Clarion Edged

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Behind a very hot shooting Easton Fulmer, who scored 41 points – including an 8-of-13 effort from 3-point range – the Franklin Knights eased their way to an 84-45 victory over Clarion-Limestone on Monday evening at the Franklin Christmas Tournament.

Luke Guth added 15 points, while Damon Curry added nine for the Knights.

“The Fulmer boy is probably the best shooter that we’re going to see all season,” said C-L head coach Joe Ferguson. “When he’s knocking down shots from just a couple feet inside the half-court line, that is just something you really can’t defend.”

Ryan Hummell and Riley Klingensmith each scored nine points to pace the Lions. Nine of 13 C-L players entered the scoring column.

“We were able to keep things close for a little while, but we just were making too many mistakes, and we weren’t giving enough help on the defensive end; therefore, they were getting a lot of easy jump shots and layups,” Ferguson said.

C-L (2-4 overall) led 2-0 before a 12-0 Franklin run with Fulmer scoring nine of the ten putting the Knights up 12-2. A 13-7 scoring edge by the Lions cut the deficit to four at 19-15 with 53 seconds to play in the opening quarter. A 5-0 spurt the rest of the way pushed the lead back to nine at 24-15 after one.

Franklin outscored C-L 24-10 in the second quarter as the lead ballooned to 23 at 48-25 by halftime. Fulmer scored 17, including four of his 3-pointers, in the second quarter, giving him 29 points at the break.

He then added his final 12 points in the third quarter as the Knights put the mercy rule running clock into effect about midway through the period while closing the frame with a 73-35 lead.

With the running clock and mostly junior varsity players playing the fourth quarter, the Knights closed the game with an 11-10 edge to set the final score.

“We just need to try and put this one out of our minds and come back tomorrow and try and play a strong game against a good and scrappy North Clarion team,” said Ferguson.

ROCKY GROVE 58, NORTH CLARION 55 – Aiden Hartle scored 21 points, but the Wolves couldn’t hold on to a 10-point lead at halftime.

Zeeland Hargenrader scored 16 points for North Clarion, which led the Orioles 33-23 after two quarters. Rocky Grove, though, chipped away at that lead and eventually overtook the Wolves in the fourth quarter.

Isaac Clayton scored 19 points for the Orioles.

MERCER 46, MONITEAU 24 – It was a rough night at the Mercer Tournament for the Warriors.

No Moniteau player scored more than five points in the setback.

The Warriors trailed 12-0 after the first quarter and 24-6 at the half.

GIRLS

Baylee Blauser scored six points as A-C Valley’s offensive woes continued in a 60-16 loss to Slippery Rock in the Farrell Tournament.

Gianna Bedel scored 16 points to lead the Rockets, who led 19-4 after one quarter and 31-4 at the half.

