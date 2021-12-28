 

Beverly M. Gilmore

Tuesday, December 28, 2021 @ 07:12 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-MrJ8UVxJfSyfBeverly M. Gilmore, 80, of Monroeville, passed away on December 25, 2021.

She was born in McKeesport on June 11, 1941, to the late Herschel Ray and Grace McCombs Marshall.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson Alston Marshall Sanders.

She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Dennis Gilmore; her three daughters, Karen (Ron) Graham of Monroeville, Denine (Glen) Sanders of Grove City and Kristen (Craig) Fagan of Williamsburg, VA; seven grandchildren – Jacob (Katie) Graham, Megan (Seth) Graham Hake, Zane (Jennifer) Sanders, Logan (Dan) Sanders Flecker, Mackenzi (Drew) Sanders Blasko, Cordell (Michaela) Sanders, Marayna Sanders; and eight great grandchildren.

She graduated from Rocky Grove High School in Franklin, PA., where she met and married her high school sweetheart in 1961.

She went on to attend Robert Morris Business School.

Her family thanks Monroeville Rehab and Bridges Hospice for the love, support and care they provided.

At her request there will be no visitation or service.

Contributions can be made to Bridges Hospice, 4130 Monroeville Blvd., Monroeville, PA. 15146.

Arrangements entrusted to the GENE H. CORL FUNERAL CHAPEL INC. AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE. www.corlfuneralchapel.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

