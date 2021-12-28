Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Baked Cranberry Meatballs

You’ll love the heavenly aroma of these meatballs!

Ingredients

1 cup dry bread crumbs

1 envelope onion soup mix



2 pounds lean ground beef (90% lean)2 large eggs, lightly beaten

Sauce:

1 can (14 ounces) sauerkraut, rinsed and well-drained

1 can (14 ounces) whole-berry cranberry sauce

1 bottle (12 ounces) chili sauce

1-1/4 cups water

1 cup packed brown sugar

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, mix bread crumbs and soup mix. Add beef and beaten eggs; mix lightly but thoroughly. Shape into 1-in. balls. Arrange in a greased 13×9-in. baking dish.

-In a large saucepan, combine sauce ingredients; bring just to a boil over medium heat, stirring to dissolve sugar. Pour over uncooked meatballs.

-Bake, covered, 1 hour. Uncover; bake 20-30 minutes longer or until meatballs are cooked through and sauce is thickened.

