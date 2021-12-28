 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Baked Cranberry Meatballs

Tuesday, December 28, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

You’ll love the heavenly aroma of these meatballs!

Ingredients

1 cup dry bread crumbs
1 envelope onion soup mix

2 pounds lean ground beef (90% lean)
2 large eggs, lightly beaten

Sauce:
1 can (14 ounces) sauerkraut, rinsed and well-drained
1 can (14 ounces) whole-berry cranberry sauce
1 bottle (12 ounces) chili sauce
1-1/4 cups water
1 cup packed brown sugar

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, mix bread crumbs and soup mix. Add beef and beaten eggs; mix lightly but thoroughly. Shape into 1-in. balls. Arrange in a greased 13×9-in. baking dish.

-In a large saucepan, combine sauce ingredients; bring just to a boil over medium heat, stirring to dissolve sugar. Pour over uncooked meatballs.

-Bake, covered, 1 hour. Uncover; bake 20-30 minutes longer or until meatballs are cooked through and sauce is thickened.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


