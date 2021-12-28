Clarion County Reports Three New COVID-19 Cases; No Cases Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported three new COVID-19 cases as of Monday, December 27.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 6,450 while the death toll remained at 169.

Neighboring Forest County reported no new COVID-19 cases as of Monday, leaving the county’s total number at 1,846 and the death toll at 31.

Data for this article comes from the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

12/27/21 – 10,806

12/23/21 through 12/26/21 – 38,618

12/22/21 – 9,282

12/21/21 – 9,387

[LOCAL REGION]

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 11640 57 11697 273 (3 new) Butler 32037 99 32136 607 (4 new) Clarion 6447 3 6450 169 Clearfield 14252 46 14298 254 Crawford 14882 26 14908 256 (3 new) Elk 5269 12 5281 74 Forest 1846 0 1846 31 Indiana 12233 43 12276 293 (1 new) Jefferson 6791 21 6812 182 (1 new) McKean 6263 7 6270 113 Mercer 17842 58 17900 425 (2 new) Venango 8894 5 8899 198 Warren 5553 3 5556 178 (1 new)

