David Eugene Mealy

Tuesday, December 28, 2021 @ 06:12 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

David Eugene Mealy, 70, of Tionesta passed away on Sunday December 26, 2021 after a period of declining health.

Born on September 20, 1951 in Oil City, PA he was the son of Raymond and Lucille Aumer Mealy.

He was a 1970 graduate of North Clarion County School.

On April 3, 1971 he was married to Diane A. Heasley Mealy who survives.

He attended the Leeper Church.

Dave was the founder of Mealy Excavating & Construction, Inc., and had recently retired.

He was an avid private fixed wing & helicopter pilot, and loved to travel.

He was a member of the Aircraft Owners & Pilots Association, National Utilities Contractor’s Association, and International Union of Operating Engineers.

Dave is survived by his wife and their son Scott Mealy and wife Dawn of Tionesta.

He is also survived by his grandson Seth Mealy, granddaughter’s Ryen Mealy & Dylen Mealy.

He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond & Lucille Aumer Mealy and his daughter Wanda Diane Mealy Huffman.

As per his wishes there will be no public visitation.

Interment will be in the Washington Church Cemetery.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.


