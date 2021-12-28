Featured Local Job: Food Service Workers, General Workers, Cooks, and More

Aramark currently has openings for Food Service Workers, General Workers, Cooks, and more at its Clarion University facility.

Come be a part of the action! Join their Clarion University dining team!

There will be a hiring event held on January 10th and 11th, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 840 Wood Street, Clarion PA 16214.

Text CLAHIRING to 63000 to RSVP for an interview.

After the interview, offers for open positions will be made at this event.

CLICK HERE for more information on this event.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.