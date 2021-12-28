Harry Leonard Schultz, 96, of Franklin passed away in his home in the early morning of December 25, 2021.

Born in Cleveland, OH on February, 12, 1925, he was the son of the late Paul and Bertha (Neuneman) Schultz.

Harry was a proud WWII veteran who served his country in the U.S. Army.

On March 14, 1946, he married the love of his his life, Ruth Coast.

He loved working the farm with his Farmall tractors and planting and tending to his dahlias and approximately 2,000 tulips.

After 32 years, Harry retired in 1987 as a machinist for The Joy Mining Manufacturing Company.

When he was able, he would make wood picture frames and lamps out of walnut and white pine.

He enjoyed putting together jigsaw puzzles, gluing them and putting them in his homemade frames.

Harry was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Left to cherish Harry’s memory are his children, Michael Schultz and his wife, Sally, of McDonald, PA, Mark Schultz of Franklin, Michele Crisman and her companion, Clifford Custard, of Franklin, Melissa Daubenspeck and her husband, Dave, of Franklin; his grandchildren, Eric Schultz and his wife, Karen, Stephen Schultz and his wife, Melissa, Lynn Sham, Jason Schultz and his wife, Angela, Bradley Schultz and his wife, Gennifer, Phaedra Crisman-Renkenberger and her husband, Gary, Ryan Crisman, Isaiah Daubenspeck, Elijah Daubenspeck and his wife, Amber, Jeremiah Schultz and his wife, Kasey, Jessica Schultz, and Jacob Schultz; and his 18 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife on November 23, 2008; his eight siblings; his great-grandson, Alister Daubenspeck; and his daughter-in-law, Ella Schultz.

As per Harry’s wishes, services will be private.

He will be laid to rest next to his wife in Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Military honors will be accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.

Memorial condolences may be made in Harry’s memory to the Leukemia Research Clinic, Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation, 4401 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15253-9926.

To send cards, online condolences or for more information, friends and family are invited to visit www.gardinierwarrenfh.com.

