Hearing for Local Man Charged With Firing Nail Gun at Co-Worker Set for Today

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a Tionesta man who allegedly shoved a victim and fired a nail gun at him during an altercation at a Paint Township business is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Court documents indicate 31-year-old Bryan Patrick Wagner is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, December 28, on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

The charges stem from an incident that took place in October.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, a known victim reported that around 10:30 a.m. on October 21, while he and Bryan Wagner were working at a business in Paint Township, Clarion County, they were arguing after Wagner damaged something in the house that they were working on.

The victim told police that Wagner then shoved him off a ladder and a physical struggle ensued, during which Wagner also shoved him into a wall.

According to the complaint, the victim reported that Wagner then fired a nail gun at him multiple times, hitting him a total of eight times in the chest, face, and arm. The victim was then able to get the nail gun away from Wagner, but Wagner subsequently struck him in the face with a closed fist and spit on him. The victim noted that other employees then broke up the fight.

Police observed a red mark and a bruise below the victim’s left eye, a red mark on his right arm, with appeared to be consistent with a small nail, scratch marks on the victim’s left arm, and a red mark on the victim’s chest, which he reported was caused by a small nail from the nail gun that punctured his skin, the complaint notes.

Police then made contact with Wagner to question him about the incident.

Wagner reportedly told police that he and the victim had engaged in a verbal argument and had both shoved each other.

According to the complaint, Wagner reportedly told police he did have a staple gun in his hand during the altercation, and it did go off three or four times during the struggle; however, he stated he did not intend to shoot the victim with it.

The charges were filed against Wagner through Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on November 3.

