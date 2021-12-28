 

Mark Fair

Tuesday, December 28, 2021 @ 08:12 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

Mark Fair, age 70, of Emlenton, passed away Friday, December 24, 2021, at the Clarion Hospital following and illness.

Born September 21, 1951, in Pittsburgh, he was a son of Virginia Karadeema Sayers or Emlenton and the late Bernard Fair.

Mark was a veteran of the Army National Guard and a truck driver.

He is survived by his mother; son, Jacob D. Fair of Maryland; granddaughter, Addy Fair, also of Maryland; sister, Dona Kelley of Plano, Texas, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, Mark was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Fair and two sisters, Leona Maap and Janis Gerner.

Per Mark’s request, there will be no services.

Online condolences may be sent to Mark’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.


