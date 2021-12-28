Redbank Valley Well Represented on Class A Football Writers’ All-State Team
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (EYT/D9) — The Redbank Valley football team had one of those dream seasons.
The Bulldogs fell just short in the PIAA Class A championship game against Bishop Guilfoyle, falling 21-14, but the state is recognizing their historic run with postseason accolades.
Redbank Valley coach Blane Gold was named Co-Coach of the Year, sharing in the honor with Guilfoyle’s Justin Wheeler, by the Pennsylvania Football Writers.
(Photos by Madison McFarland)
Three Redbank players also made the team: senior quarterback Bryson Bain, senior defensive end Joe Mansfield and senior defensive back Chris Marshall.
Gold guided the Bulldogs to a 13-2 record this season, including a 13-game winning streak after a season-opening loss to Keystone. Redbank Valley won the District 9 Class A championship and then won a pair of state playoff games, including an upset of WPIAL champion Bishop Canevin, to reach the title game.
Bain, in his first year of playing football, seized the starting job and rebounded from a tough first start to put up gaudy numbers this season.
He completed 161 of 279 for 2,253 yards and 30 touchdowns.
Mansfield was a force again up front.
Mansfield, a senior, recorded 80 tackles – 23 for a loss – and also had 10.5 sacks.
Marshall made perhaps the biggest play in Redbank Valley football history with his 97-yard interception return for a touchdown against Bishop Canevin that flipped the momentum and sent the Bulldogs on the way to the win.
Marshall, who missed some time with an ankle injury, still had 54 tackles and four interceptions.
Quarterback Dan McGarry, wide receiver Ty Terry and specialist Jake Mullins of Curwensville also made the team from District 9.
McGarry completed 174 of 291 for 2,334 yards and 19 TDs.
Terry was his main target with 68 receptions for 1,115 yards and 10 scores.
Mullins booted four field goals, had 21 touchbacks on kickoffs and averaged 39 yards per punt.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Karson Kiesewetter, Bishop Guilfoyle
CO-COACH OF THE YEAR
Blane Gold, Redbank Valley; Justin Wheeler, Bishop Guilfoyle
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Logan Almeida, Montgomery
Karson Kiesewetter, Bishop Guilfoyle
Alex Erby, Steelton-Highspire
Bryson Bain, Redbank Valley
Dan McGarry, Curwensville
Running Back
Jalen Wagner, Reynolds
Riley Parker, Canton
Logan Kent, Conemaugh Valley
Cooper Rother, Bishop Guilfoyle
Alex Achenbach, Williams Valley
Daivin Pryor, Steelton-Highspire
Wide Receiver
Coltin Hans, Montgomery
Tyrone Moore, Steelton-Highspire
Ty Terry, Curwensville
Lesae Lacks, Bishop Canevin
Offensive Line
Isaac Harris, Muncy
Caiden Williams, Canton
Mitchell Mason, Reynolds
Dion McIntosh, Our Lady of Sacred Heart
Kainen Brown, Northern Bedford
Cyllel Rose, Old Forge
Athlete
Jake Johnson, Juniata Valley
Tim Henderson, Cornell
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Joe Mansfield, Redbank Valley
Anthony Cioffari, Bishop Guilfoyle
Dominic Yanoshak, Bishop Guilfoyle
Sante Bambocci, Bishop Guilfoyle
E.J. Dawson, Cornell
Kanye Hawkins, Clairton
Linebacker
Hayden Ward, Canton
Weston Pick, Montgomery
Nathan Schilling, Blacklick Valley
Bailey Hadzinikolov, Muncy
Sal Laure, Rochester
Defensive Back
Ross Eyer, Muncy
Haydin McLaughlin, Reynolds
Chris Marshall, Redbank Valley
Specialist
Jake Mullins, Curwensville
Athlete
Weston Bellows, Canton
Suds Dubler, Glendale
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.