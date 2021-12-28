Redbank Valley Well Represented on Class A Football Writers’ All-State Team



MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (EYT/D9) — The Redbank Valley football team had one of those dream seasons.

The Bulldogs fell just short in the PIAA Class A championship game against Bishop Guilfoyle, falling 21-14, but the state is recognizing their historic run with postseason accolades.

Redbank Valley coach Blane Gold was named Co-Coach of the Year, sharing in the honor with Guilfoyle’s Justin Wheeler, by the Pennsylvania Football Writers.

(Photos by Madison McFarland)

Three Redbank players also made the team: senior quarterback Bryson Bain, senior defensive end Joe Mansfield and senior defensive back Chris Marshall.

Gold guided the Bulldogs to a 13-2 record this season, including a 13-game winning streak after a season-opening loss to Keystone. Redbank Valley won the District 9 Class A championship and then won a pair of state playoff games, including an upset of WPIAL champion Bishop Canevin, to reach the title game.

Bain, in his first year of playing football, seized the starting job and rebounded from a tough first start to put up gaudy numbers this season.

He completed 161 of 279 for 2,253 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Mansfield was a force again up front.

Mansfield, a senior, recorded 80 tackles – 23 for a loss – and also had 10.5 sacks.

Marshall made perhaps the biggest play in Redbank Valley football history with his 97-yard interception return for a touchdown against Bishop Canevin that flipped the momentum and sent the Bulldogs on the way to the win.

Marshall, who missed some time with an ankle injury, still had 54 tackles and four interceptions.

Quarterback Dan McGarry, wide receiver Ty Terry and specialist Jake Mullins of Curwensville also made the team from District 9.

McGarry completed 174 of 291 for 2,334 yards and 19 TDs.

Terry was his main target with 68 receptions for 1,115 yards and 10 scores.

Mullins booted four field goals, had 21 touchbacks on kickoffs and averaged 39 yards per punt.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Karson Kiesewetter, Bishop Guilfoyle

CO-COACH OF THE YEAR

Blane Gold, Redbank Valley; Justin Wheeler, Bishop Guilfoyle

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Logan Almeida, Montgomery

Karson Kiesewetter, Bishop Guilfoyle

Alex Erby, Steelton-Highspire

Bryson Bain, Redbank Valley

Dan McGarry, Curwensville

Running Back

Jalen Wagner, Reynolds

Riley Parker, Canton

Logan Kent, Conemaugh Valley

Cooper Rother, Bishop Guilfoyle

Alex Achenbach, Williams Valley

Daivin Pryor, Steelton-Highspire

Wide Receiver

Coltin Hans, Montgomery

Tyrone Moore, Steelton-Highspire

Ty Terry, Curwensville

Lesae Lacks, Bishop Canevin

Offensive Line

Isaac Harris, Muncy

Caiden Williams, Canton

Mitchell Mason, Reynolds

Dion McIntosh, Our Lady of Sacred Heart

Kainen Brown, Northern Bedford

Cyllel Rose, Old Forge

Athlete

Jake Johnson, Juniata Valley

Tim Henderson, Cornell

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Joe Mansfield, Redbank Valley

Anthony Cioffari, Bishop Guilfoyle

Dominic Yanoshak, Bishop Guilfoyle

Sante Bambocci, Bishop Guilfoyle

E.J. Dawson, Cornell

Kanye Hawkins, Clairton

Linebacker

Hayden Ward, Canton

Weston Pick, Montgomery

Nathan Schilling, Blacklick Valley

Bailey Hadzinikolov, Muncy

Sal Laure, Rochester

Defensive Back

Ross Eyer, Muncy

Haydin McLaughlin, Reynolds

Chris Marshall, Redbank Valley

Specialist

Jake Mullins, Curwensville

Athlete

Weston Bellows, Canton

Suds Dubler, Glendale

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.