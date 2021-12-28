Richard E. “Dick” Wonderling, 81, of Stewart Rd., Centerville passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at his residence.

Dick was born on October 20, 1940, in Worthville to the late John R. Sr and Mary A. (Balatine) Wonderling.

He married Verna Vanguilder on October 18, 1980 in Titusville.

He was a graduate of Titusville High School.

Dick was employed for over 20 years at Cyclops Specialty Steel Corporation in the straightening Dept.

He was a member of the Oil City Methodist Church and most recently at Rometown Community Church.

Dick enjoyed the outdoors hunting and fishing, doing crossword puzzles, and going to the Titusville Senior Center.

He is survived by wife Verna of Centerville; his children, Richard Wonderling, Sr. and wife Sheri of Leeper, Jeffrey Wonderling and wife Tina of Cooperstown, Tami Wonderling and companion Mike Daley of Tionesta; step-children, Sherry Brown and husband Timothy of Centerville, Patricia Proper and husband Clair of Centerville, Dianna Sellen and husband Darel of Titusville, Paul Snyder and wife Susan of Spartansburg; 14 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; 1 great great-granddaughter; 2 sisters, Elaine Hallberg and husband David of Spartansburg, Dorothy Burrows of Titusville; and many nieces and nephews.

Dick was preceded in death by 2 brothers, John Wonderling, Jr. and Charles Wonderling; and a sister, Cathryn Young.

A memorial service will be conducted for family and friends at the Rometown Community Church 44364 Harrison Rd., Spartansburg, PA 16434, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021 with Pastor Timothy Harger, officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Rometown Community Church at the address above.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, PA 16354.

If you would like to leave a condolence for the family go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

