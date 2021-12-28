Richard L. “Dick” Brown, 92, of Oil City, died peacefully Monday, December 27, 2021 at Oakwood Heights.

Born February 15, 1929 in Franklin, he was a son of the late Frank and Helen Pyle Brown.

Dick attended Cranberry High School and worked for many years as a diesel mechanic at the Cherry Run Terminal for Pennzoil.

He went on to work at the Venango County garage for three years before retiring.

He will be fondly remembered as a man who could fix anything and was a gifted wood worker.

Dick also enjoyed deer hunting and spending time with his grandchildren.

Mr. Brown was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Oil City.

On July 1, 1950, he was married to the former Mary Ann Toy who preceded him in death on August 14, 2014.

Surviving are three children, Jim Brown and his wife Mary Ann of Oil City, Carol Weaver and her husband Dave of Oil City, and Sherry Erickson and her husband Allan of Youngsville; six grandchildren, Christie Brown, Jamie Brown, Michael Weaver and his wife Kelly, Lisa Hornbeck and her husband Josh, Holly Erickson, and Kris Erickson and his wife Krista; and three great grandchildren, Brianna Hornbeck, Shannon Weaver, and Leigh Erickson.

Also surviving is a sister, Jean Ballard of Oil City.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Francis Brown; and a sister, Betty Stange.

Because of the pandemic, visitation and funeral services will be held privately.

Interment will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.

Dick’s family would like to extend a special thanks to the exceptional staff at Oakwood Heights for their loving and compassionate care.

The Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the charity of one’s choice.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

