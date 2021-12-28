Ross Z. Neidich, 74, of 22 Northgate Drive, Bradford, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 23, 2021, at UPMC Hamot, in Erie surrounded by his loving wife and daughters.

Born July 24, 1947, in Franklin, he was the son of the late Harold Z. and Opal (Beach) Neidich.

Ross was a 1965 graduate of Rocky Grove High School, a 1969 graduate of Clarion University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in education, and then completed his master’s degree at St. Bonaventure University.

On August 7, 1981, in the First Presbyterian Church, he married Patricia A. (Cousins) Neidich who survives.

He was an administrator and teacher with the Bradford Area School District for 35 years.

Upon retiring, he worked as an adjunct professor at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford and was a mentor and supervisor to undergraduate student teachers.

Ross proudly served his community throughout his life.

He was a member of First Presbyterian Church where he proudly served as a Deacon and Elder.

He also served as a Past Master of Lodge 749.

In addition, he served two terms on Bradford City Council heading the departments of Parks and Recreation and the City of Bradford Fire Department.

Ross also proudly served as the President on the boards of Futures Rehabilitation Center and the Bradford Ecumenical Home.

Most recently he was the head of the Zoning board.

Ross enjoyed being a former member of the Pennhills Club where he was an avid golfer until becoming a member of the Bradford Club.

His other hobbies including bowling, fishing, cheering on the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates, and spending time outdoors, especially while vacationing at the beach with his family and with his beloved dog MacGregor.

He was a lover and supporter of the arts and a proud dance dad, assisting with his daughter Katie’s dance studio.

In his earlier years, Ross enjoyed being a member and President of the Bradford Marching Owls Boosters and Pitt Crew.

Surviving in addition to his wife Patti of 40 years are two daughters, Lindsay (Michael) Gianoutsos, of Pittsburgh and Katie (Paul) Kaspick of Bradford, and one stepson Michael Edwards of Georgie, and three grandchildren, Alexandria Edwards, Julian Gianoutsos, and Joseph Kaspick.

Due to present conditions, in person funeral services will be held privately for family only.

To livestream this sevice visit facebook.com/presbybradford where Rev. Katherine Randall, co-pastor of the First Presbyterian Church will officiate a virtual service.

For those not able to livestream from your home, you may visit the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes 33 South Avenue at 10:45 am Tuesday and the service will be streamed at 11:00 am for you to view.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.

Memorial contributions if desired may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 54 E. Corydon St. Bradford, PA 16701, Futures Rehabilitation Center, or a charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com.

