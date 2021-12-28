 

SPONSORED: The Haskell House Offering Up to 50% Off Events Now Through New Year’s Eve

Tuesday, December 28, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

248065927_612972796804686_6460763398420705475_nCLARION, Pa. – Sign an event contract on or before December 31, 2021, and receive up to 50% off your event at The Haskell House.

From now until 11:59 p.m. on December 31, 2021, The Haskell House is running a 50% off sale on most events. Some stipulations may apply.

270062781_650988579669774_2402584702755558451_n

Whether it is a bridal shower, baby shower, birthday party, holiday party, or wedding – The Haskell House is the place for you.

269035752_643811383720827_7078627245362286286_n

Stay up-to-date on the latest news at The Haskell House by liking their Facebook page.

Contact The Haskell House today by email at [email protected], by phone at 814-227-8054, or by text at 814-227-8054.

259927219_629291415172824_1754116928729135860_n

242502615_121286463591205_3112513982250970197_n


