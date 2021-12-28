State Police Calls: Criminal Trespass, Drug Possession

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area police responded to the following calls:

Criminal trespass in Farmington

Marienville-based State Police report an incident of trespass in Farmington Township on December 16 at 10:18 a.m.

According to police reports, PSP Marienville responded to a property dispute at 1186 Tylersburg Rd. with the victim being listed as a 59-year-old Leeper man.

The investigation is ongoing.

Drug possession in Eldred Township

Marienville-based State Police report an incident of drug possession in Eldred Township on December 27 at 3:41 p.m.

According to police reports, PSP Marienville responded to a victim’s address at 7563 Route 36 for a report the victim’s wife was “bringing a gun” to the property.

Upon arrival, troopers spoke to the victim briefly before intercepting the other party.

Police discovered drug paraphernalia and a small amount of marijuana at the scene.

Charges are pending through Magisterial Court District 54-3-03.

Police reports used in this article were released December 28

