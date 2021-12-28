Teen Escapes Injuries in One-Vehicle Crash in Farmington Township

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police say a teen escaped injuries in a one-vehicle crash that happened on Monday morning on Sunny Road.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the accident occurred around 9:55 a.m. on Monday, December 27, on Sunny Road, north of Mallard Lane, in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say 18-year-old Gage E. James, of Oil City, was operating a 2020 GMC Acadia traveling east on Sunny Road. While negotiating a left-hand curve, the Acadia slid off the roadway and traveled east parallel to the roadway.

The vehicle came to rest partially submerged within a stream facing east.

James was using a seat belt and was not injured.

He was charged with a traffic violation.

