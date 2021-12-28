Wolf Names New Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf on Monday announced his intention to name Leigh M. Chapman to serve as Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth.

(Pictured above: Leigh Chapman)

Chapman will replace Acting Secretary Veronica Degraffenreid, who will be elevated to serve in the Administration as a special advisor to the governor.

“Acting Secretary Degraffenreid has served with distinction over the past year, administering two smooth elections, and spearheading the modernization of key IT infrastructure. I commend her for her steady leadership during a challenging period in election administration, and look forward to working closely with her in her new role,” Gov. Wolf said. “As we move into a new year and new election cycle, I have full confidence that Leigh M. Chapman will continue the Department’s efforts to lead Pennsylvania through a smooth election process and ensure that Pennsylvania voters continue to experience free and fair elections, among many responsibilities.”

Chapman currently serves as executive director of Deliver My Vote, a non-partisan, non-profit organization focused on research and education about voting by mail. She previously held senior leadership positions at the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights and several other non-profit election reform and advocacy organizations.

From 2015 to 2017, Chapman served as policy director at the Department of State, advancing key agenda items including the implementation of electronic voter registration.

She is a graduate of the Howard University School of Law and the University of Virginia with a bachelor’s degree in American Studies & History.

“I am honored and excited to be returning to the Department of State to serve as ​Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” Chapman said. “Throughout my career, I have worked to ensure that voting rights are protected, and to improve access to the ballot box. I look forward to continuing that work in my new role, and to build on the tremendously successful election reforms in Pennsylvania over the last several years.”

Chapman will serve as Acting Secretary beginning Saturday, January 8, 2022.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.