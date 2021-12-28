Young Professionals: As a Housing Coordinator, Jess Carroll Enjoys Helping Others Find Places to Live

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – As a housing coordinator for Clarion County Housing Authority, Jess Carroll enjoys helping others find places to live.

(This is an ongoing series focusing on Young Professionals in Clarion County. Photo submitted. Explore Young Professionals is brought to you by The Haskell House. To nominate a young professional, email [email protected])

Jess Carroll would not choose to work anywhere else.

A native of the Knox area, Jess went to Keystone High School and graduated in 2012. In 2016, she graduated from Clarion University with a degree in marketing and went to work at a local nursing home as an administrative assistant.

She said this job did not have a good work-life balance, which she valued. She came to the Clarion County Housing Authority in 2018, first as a management aide and currently as an Assistant Section 8 Coordinator.

“Here, I can come to work, do work, and feel like I’m doing good. Then going home, I don’t have to worry about work,” Jess told exploreClarion.com.

Carroll said she fell into the job at the Clarion County Housing Authority. She was tipped off by her husband’s aunt about it and applied not knowing anything about public housing.

“I didn’t know anything about this job, so I was coming in completely blind,” she said. “Luckily, I got the job, and they taught me everything I needed to know. I was really happy with how I ended up.”

In her role as a Section 8 coordinator, the 27-year-old helps dole out rent assistance. She explained people will apply for rent assistance and be put on a list. Jess is responsible for interviewing each applicant and approving their assistance. People have to be re-interviewed every year.

“That’s a big chunk – doing the interviews,” she said, “checking their income.”

Jess also runs the Family Self-Sufficiency or FSS Program, in which the housing authority puts money into an escrow account, and if participants accomplish employment-related goals, they get access to the money, which can be spent without restrictions.

“We also have a homeownership program. I would love to see someone go through the FSS program, get money because they are working, and then be able to use it towards the homeownership program as a down payment on a house, and we continue assisting them with the purchasing of the house.”

On the side, Jess is responsible for the housing authority’s Facebook page and other marketing tasks.

She said her workdays vary, and that “it’s not the same thing every day,” especially because of the interviews.

“We usually do interviews a couple of days a month,” explained Jess.

“If we have those, I have a bunch of people in here. If not, I’ll sit here and be doing all of the paperwork. I have to get verifications from whatever their income sources or assets are. I have to enter all of that into their computer or see if there are any changes in things like that.”

Part of the reason she likes working at the housing authority is the help she can provide others through her work.

“I like to be able to help them and feel like we’re doing good. It definitely has challenging days sometimes, but I feel like every job has that,” stated Jess.

To do her job, she says it is important to have good social skills, as well as the ability to organize.

“Sometimes we have to play between the tenants and the landlords. The places the tenants find, they have to pass an inspection. I don’t personally do the inspections, but sometimes we have to answer questions,” she said.

Jess’s work is highly appreciated by her colleagues, stated Penny Campbell, the housing authority’s executive director.

“Our entire staff looks to her for guidance on all things technology,” Campbell said. “She truly cares for the consumers she serves. She consistently works to assist our customers, while maintaining program integrity, juggling the needs of our program participants, applicants, and our landlords. She is truly an asset to the Housing Authority and the people we serve.

On a personal note, Jess is married to Ian Carroll, and the couple had their first child, a baby boy, in June. To her, family is extremely important.

“I spend a lot of time with family and that was one of the things. We (her and Ian) got together in high school, and it was a brief conversation about whether we wanted to stay here or move away. But, we always knew we wanted to stay here because almost our whole families are here, and we spend a lot of time with them,” she said. “Now that we have a baby, it’s extra important to be around all of them.”

Apart from taking care of her family, Jess enjoys hanging out with friends and being in the outdoors.

“I didn’t get to do a bunch over the summer because I was a little busy, but we go kayaking a lot and hiking and the river is very nice to be around. I haven’t completely convinced Ian that camping is fun,” she joked.

The outdoors, Jess explained, is relaxing after being tied to work all day.

“I like to listen to the birds. I think I was three when I started going camping. You get to eat smores and sit around the fire. It’s nice to be away and not be around your phone all the time,” she added.

