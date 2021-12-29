BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Karns City Boys Cool Off Union; Karns City Girls Shake off Slow Start to Topple Oil City

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Taite Beighley scored 12 points, and the Karns City defense stifled red-hot Union in a 48-34 win on Tuesday afternoon.

The Gremlins led 15-1 after the first quarter, and the Knights couldn’t crawl out of that early hole.

Micah Rupp pitched in nine points and Luke Cramer eight for Karns City (5-1).

Union (4-2) hadn’t been held to fewer than 51 points in a game so far this season.

Payton Johnston led the Knights with 12 points.

SAEGERTOWN 68, MONITEAU 58 – Kyle Pry scored 20 points, but they weren’t enough as the Warriors lost the consolation game at the Mercer Christmas Tournament.

Ryan Jewart added 17 for Moniteau.

The Warriors had trouble containing Saegertown’s Jaden Wilkins and Brady Greco.

Wilkins scored 24 and Greco 23.

NORTH CLARION 59, CLARION-LIMESTONE 57 – Collin Schmader scored 28 points to lead the Wolves to the narrow win over the Lions at the Franklin Tournament.

Aiden Hartle added 16 for North Clarion, which rallied from nine points down in the second half to eke out the victory.

Kylie Klingensmith paced Clarion-Limestone with 15 points.

CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS 55, KEYSTONE 41 – Bret Wingard scored 16 points, and Tyler Albright added 15, but the Panthers struggled again on offense.

Wingard also had 10 rebounds in the setback.

GIRLS

Karns City overcame a sluggish start and got 13 points each from Rossi McMillen and Emma Johns to down Oil City, 52-36.

The Gremlins scored just four points in the first quarter and trailed by six, but found their shooting touch and their way in the second quarter to tie the game at the half.

In the final two quarters, the Gremlins outscored the Oilers 31-15.

Cameryn Booher added 11 points for Karns City.

A-C VALLEY 29, MEADVILLE 26 – Keira McVay scored nine points as the Falcons earned their first win of the season at the Farrell Tournament.

Baylee Blauser added seven points and also had nine rebounds for A-C Valley.

Mackenzie Parks also scored seven points for the Falcons.

NORTH CLARION 55, CLARION 23 – Claire Kriebel had a career-best 17 points to help the Wolves past the Bobcats.

Gwen Siegel pitched in 13 points for North Clarion.

Taylor Alston led Clarion with eight points.

UNION 42, ROCKY GROVE 25 – Keira Croyle and Dominika Logue each scored 12 points in the Damsels’ smothering win.

The Union defense was at it again, limiting Rocky Grove to just 16 points through three quarters, including zero in the third.

Meanwhile, the offense did enough. Kennedy Vogle also had nine points for Union.

CLARION-LIMESTONE 49, REYNOLDS 41 – Kendall Dunn scored 15 points to lead the Lions.

Frances Milliron added 11 and Lexi Coull 10.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.