2022 Clarion County Budget Has Half Mill Decrease; Countywide Property Reassessment Contemplated

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Commissioners on Tuesday morning unanimously approved the final budget for 2022 of $23,208,014.00 that included no tax increases and even included a half mill tax decrease for debt service.

Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius, and Ed Heasley approved the budget that allowed holding the line on taxes through successful financial administration.

However, with stagnant real estate taxes based on 1975 real estate values, commissioners are going to explore a countywide property reassessment – the first in nearly 50 years.

“Our revenues are not going down, but they’re not going up,” said Tharan. “If you look at the last 10 year period, the revenues only increased $250,000.00 or an average $25,000.00 a year.”

Commissioners contracted with Professional Consulting Services of IAAO (International Association of Assessing Officers) to provide monitoring of a reassessment. The term of the contract is from December 28, 2021, to November 30, 2024, for $50,000.00.

Tharan said IAAO will be monitoring total reassessment by a contractor, yet to be selected.

“They start by monitoring and going over all your RFP requests that we will probably be doing in January. You send out that request, and there are only two companies in the state of Pennsylvania that do it currently. One is Tyler and the other is a merger between Vision and EST, and I don’t know what the new company is named.

“The first step is an RFP. They propose what they will do for you and for what amount they would do it. We need expertise because we have never done this.”

(According to Tyler’s website, Tyler has completed programs in nearly every state, including 26 state capitals, and has appraised more than 33 million parcels since 1938. Tyler’s team includes expert appraisers, highly skilled computer programmers, and analysts experienced in residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural mass appraisal.)

All three commissioners said previous commissioners have been kicking the can of reassessment down the road since 1975, and it was time to do something.

The idea of reassessment over the years often is a political football and can generate criticism, but the commissioners are committed to getting something done.

“The thing is we’re always looking down the road, and there isn’t any more road left,” said Tharan. “I mean, it should have been done 40 years ago. It’s the right thing to do.”

Asked about possible public criticism Tharan said, “If you get crucified for doing what’s right, so be it.”

An RFP (Request for Proposals) will be issued in January, and this can sometimes be a lengthy process, but Tharan thinks a reassessment could start in 2022. The RFP will outline the costs for a reassessment and detail how it will be conducted, along with a timeline.

A company like IAAO is necessary for the evaluation of the RFP.

“IAAO is good,” said Brosius. “Basically, as Ted says, (they) are going to review the progress of the reassessment. They’re going to review all the reports that the vendor puts out at least once a month meeting deadlines, making the proposals are according to IAAO standards, and opening the results from a January RFP.

“Now, keep in mind, IAAO is a nonprofit educational organization and specializes in assessment. They were founded back in the 1930s, so they’ve been around for a while.

“They are the primary publisher, educator, and leader of standards in the field of mass appraisal and assessment administration. So, it sounds like we’re hiring the best.”

Tharan said he was only aware of one other county, Tioga County, of planning for a reassessment.

Assessment Office Director Comments

“The biggest thing about a reassessment is making this uniform for everybody,” said Zach, director of the Clarion County Assessment Office.

“With probably 30 to 40 percent of the properties we visit, there’s an addition that was never picked up or there’s a garage that’s 30 years old or just all these things that were never consistently done.

“And, another issue and Ted touched on it a little bit that the local elected assessors weren’t certified until 1998. You had almost 20 years there of people not being certified giving values that we still use today.

According to Stiglitz, there are a ton of inconsistencies from that lack of a reassessment because there are only one or two other counties in all of Pennsylvania that have a later reassessment than Clarion County.

“We also don’t take into consideration depreciation. Two houses that were built at the same time, and one could have depreciated physically a lot more, and someone built theirs up, as well.”

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.