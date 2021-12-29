 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Wednesday, December 29, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Areas of dense fog before 11am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 43. West wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight – A chance of showers, mainly after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 36. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A chance of showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Calm wind.

Friday – A chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Showers, mainly after 1am. Low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

New Year’s Day – Showers. High near 56. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday – A chance of rain showers before 9am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 9am and 2pm, then a chance of snow showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night – A chance of snow showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 30.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.