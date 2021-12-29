A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Areas of dense fog before 11am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 43. West wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight – A chance of showers, mainly after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 36. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A chance of showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Calm wind.

Friday – A chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Showers, mainly after 1am. Low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

New Year’s Day – Showers. High near 56. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday – A chance of rain showers before 9am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 9am and 2pm, then a chance of snow showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night – A chance of snow showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 30.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

