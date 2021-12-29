Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Sausage Mushroom Appetizers

These stuffed mushrooms are can’t-stop-eating-them good!

Ingredients

48 large fresh mushrooms

2 large eggs, lightly beaten



1 pound bulk pork sausage, cooked and crumbled1 cup shredded Swiss cheese1/4 cup mayonnaise3 tablespoons butter, melted2 tablespoons finely chopped onion2 teaspoons spicy brown or horseradish mustard1 teaspoon garlic salt1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

Directions

-Remove mushroom stems (discard or save for another use); set caps aside. In a large bowl, combine the remaining ingredients. Stuff into the mushroom caps.

-Place in 2 greased 13×9-in. baking dishes. Bake, uncovered, at 350° until heated through, 16-20 minutes.

