Clarion County Reports 23 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death; Two Cases Reported in Forest County

Wednesday, December 29, 2021 @ 01:12 PM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

covid-19-testHARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported 23 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death as of Tuesday, December 28.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 6,473 while the death toll increased to 170.

Neighboring Forest County reported two new COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, moving the county’s total number to 1,848 and leaving the death toll at 31.

Data for this article comes from the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

12/28/21 – 12,905
12/27/21 – 10,806
12/23/21 through 12/26/21 – 38,618
12/22/21 – 9,282

[LOCAL REGION]

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong 11697 57 11754 274 (1 new)
Butler 32136 190 32326 613 (6 new)
Clarion 6450 23 6473 170 (1 new)
Clearfield 14298 48 14346 257 (3 new)
Crawford 14908 52 14960 258 (2 new)
Elk 5281 21 5302 74
Forest 1846 2 1848 31
Indiana 12276 92 12368 297 (4 new)
Jefferson 6812 15 6827 184 (2 new)
McKean 6270 13 6283 113
Mercer 17900 58 17958 425
Venango 8899 10 8909 200 (2 new)
Warren 5556 29 5585 179 (1 new)

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. CDC also recommends all individuals wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.

If you or your loved ones are not yet vaccinated, now is the time to get fully vaccinated, get boosted, and get children ages 5 – 18 vaccinated. Visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccine provider near you to schedule your vaccine appointment.

The Department of Health continues to provide the public with extensive and frequently updated data on both the COVID-19 dashboard and the vaccine dashboard. Both dashboards provide an interactive experience for the user to review statewide and local-level data updated daily.

The department also provides a dashboard showing COVID-19 data for skilled nursing homes including case counts, deaths and vaccination status for residents and staff.


