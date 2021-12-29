Criminal Charges Withdrawn for Three People Implicated in Altercation at Local Bar

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Criminal charges have been withdrawn for three people involved in an altercation at a local bar earlier this year.

According to court documents, criminal charges against 22-year-old Brandon Lee James Cherry, of Ridgway, 36-year-old Tony Rashi Grooms, of York, Pa., and 21-year-old Cayla Lynn Greenawalt, of Clarion, were dismissed on Tuesday, December 28, in Clarion County Central Court.

Cherry faced the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2



– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 3

Grooms faced the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 3

– Public Drunkenness And Similar Misconduct, Summary

Greenawalt faced the following charges:

– Hinder Apprehension/Prosecution-False Info To LEO, Misdemeanor 2

– Noise, Loud, Disturbing, Unnecessary Noise Prohibited, Summary

Summary charges of Disorderly Conduct against all three individuals were moved to non-traffic court.

The trio all pleaded guilty to were each fined $363.75.

The charges stem from an incident that took place at a bar on 6th Avenue in Clarion Borough in late September.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 12:52 a.m. on Saturday, September 25, Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to a bar on 6th Avenue for a report of an assault. Police were informed that the involved suspect had fled the scene, and the victim was unconscious on the ground.

When they arrived, police found several individuals on the handicapped ramp area outside the bar and a male laying on the ground, unconscious but breathing. Two other males were attending to the unconscious man.

The complaint indicates Cayla Greenawalt gave police the name “Tony Powell” and a date of birth for the victim and told police she didn’t know what caused the disturbance and didn’t see what had happened. However, Greenawalt reportedly stated that “Powell” did not hit anyone.

EMS then arrived at the scene and began treating the victim.

According to the complaint, as EMS personnel were treating the victim, a female stuck her head out of a window from an apartment above the entrance of the bar, and Greenawalt began yelling at her and was asked to stop. However, Greenawalt reportedly continued to argue with the woman.

Greenawalt told police she was arguing with the woman because the woman accused her of having a gun at some point. She eventually stopped yelling after being told to do so several times, according to the complaint.

The victim was placed in a neck collar and placed on a backboard for transport to the Clarion Hospital Emergency Room and was taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment.

Police contacted “Powell” by phone around 11:15 p.m. on September 25. He was asked to come speak to police about the incident but indicated he wouldn’t be able to come to the police department until Monday at 3 p.m., and an interview for that time was then scheduled. He was then asked to provide his full name and date of birth and reportedly gave the name “Tony Grooms,” with the same date of birth Greenawalt had given.

On Monday, September 27, police reviewed video surveillance footage from outside the bar on the night of the incident.

The video showed a man in a white shirt and a blue hat walking up on the landing area of the entrance to the bar around 12:45 a.m. The man appeared to be arguing with someone in the outdoor dining area. The video then showed the man pulling out a handgun from a black shoulder bag, pointing it toward the outdoor dining area, shaking it several times, and putting it back in his bag, according to the complaint.

The video then shows Grooms walking up the steps to the landing and pushing the other man and the two men then wrestling each other and going to the ground. After they both got back up, Grooms reportedly pinned the other man in the corner of the bar entrance and they appeared to talk for a time before separating, the complaint indicates.

The video footage reportedly showed the man in the white shirt walking down the handicapped ramp, still talking to Grooms, and raising his arms, while Grooms continued to advance toward the man in the white shirt. The man then pushed Grooms away, and when they both reached the bottom of the ramp, the man punched Grooms in the head, and Grooms fell to the ground and did not move.

While they were walking down the ramp, another known individual walked toward where they were and appeared to attempt to get them to stop. The known individual pointed toward the outdoor dining area and the man in white went toward that area while Greenawalt walked toward Grooms from that area. Greenawalt then attempted to wake up Grooms but was unsuccessful and began yelling at the man in white. They were then separated and Greenawalt went back to Grooms. Greenawalt also reportedly appeared to be yelling at an upstairs resident prior to police arriving at the scene, according to the complaint.

On Thursday, October 28, police interviewed Brandon Cherry about the incident.

According to the complaint, when asked if he knew why he was being interviewed, Cherry said it was because he “defended himself” on September 25 while at the known bar. When asked about what had occurred, Cherry told police he was in a verbal altercation with a man at the bar, and the man had come up onto the steps and grabbed him by his shirt, and the two of them were then engaged in a physical fight.

When asked if he did anything to provoke the man to come up onto the landing, Cherry initially said that he did not, and when asked if he had taken anything out of his bag, he also said he did not, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, when police showed Cherry the video footage of the incident, he identified himself as the man in the white shirt on the landing. However, when police showed him the footage where he pulled a gray pistol from the black pouch on his shoulder, Cherry said he “did not remember” pulling the pistol and “didn’t realize he had his pistol on him.” Cherry was then asked about the pistol and retrieved it from his truck and turned it over to police. The black pouch from the incident was also seized.

The charges against Greenawalt were filed through Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on November 15, and the charges against Cherry and Grooms were filed through Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on November 16.

