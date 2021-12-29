Charges Withdrawn for Clarion Man Accused of Threatening to Kill Wife

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Criminal charges were withdrawn on December 28 for a Clarion man who allegedly threatened to kill his wife.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 28-year-old Jared Clark Sullenberger were withdrawn on Tuesday, December 28:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Sullenberger was charged on Sunday, December 19, for an alleged domestic incident that occurred at a residence on Leatherwood Drive in Clarion.

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to the above-described location around 6:08 p.m. on Sunday, December 19, and found a small, dark SUV in the parking lot with a man seated in the driver’s area and the lights on.

Police asked the man if he had anything to do with the call they received, and the man, later identified as Jared Sullenberger, said “probably” because his wife called the police, the complaint states.

Sullenberger reportedly stated that he and his wife were in a verbal altercation and also indicated that no physical violence occurred, according to the complaint.

Police then spoke to the victim who reported that Sullenberger stated that he would kill her, the complaint states.

After speaking to the victim, police spoke to Sullenberger again. Sullenberger reportedly told police he was “very upset” and “can’t really remember what he said,” according to the complaint.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.