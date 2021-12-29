Edith Sullivan Foster died peacefully at home December 27 after a difficult year battling thyroid cancer.

Edith was born in Oil City February 26, 1932, the daughter of Edith Coogan Sullivan and James D. Sullivan.

She graduated from Oil City High School and worked at several local businesses including Venango Newspapers and Cyclops Specialty Steel.

She later attended Clarion University and became a registered nurse.

She had a rewarding career in nursing, working as a visiting nurse at VNA and an emergency room nurse at Titusville Hospital.

In retirement she enjoyed playing bridge, her three cats, her country home and hosting family dinners and get togethers.

Edith married Taylor W. Foster in 1975 and they resided together on Warren Road, Galloway for 40 years. Taylor preceded her in death in July, 2015.

Also predeceasing her are brothers and sisters James R. Sullivan, Matthew J. Sullivan, Francis C. Sullivan, Margaret Sullivan Eck, and Mary Sullivan Conway.

Surviving are her sister Ann M. Sullivan of Galloway and many devoted nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours for friends and family will be held at Reinsel’s Funeral Home, Oil City, Wednesday from 3:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrtaed at 11:00 A.M. Thursday morning at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Franklin.

Interment will be in St. Catherines Cemetery.

In lieu of flower, please make a contribution to the humane society or the charity of one’s choice.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

