Elsie Marie Rendt, 88, of New Bethlehem, died Monday evening, December 27, 2021, at the Jefferson Manor in Brookville.

Born on March 14, 1933, in Redbank Township, Armstrong County, she was the daughter of the late Charles E. and Dorothy (Nulph) Hinderliter.

Elsie married James W. Rendt on June 12, 1954. He preceded her in death on May 27, 2007.

Elsie was a dedicated homemaker, always ensuring the needs of her family were met.

She always enjoyed working in her flower beds and crocheting gifts for her family and friends.

She was a member of the New Salem United Methodist Church.

She was a woman of God and studied her bible daily.

She is survived by two sons, James M. Rendt of Solon, Ohio and David P. Rendt of New Bethlehem and two grandchildren, Tristan Rendt and Kathryn Rendt.

She is also survived by two sisters, Ginger Dove and Ruby Hinderliter, both of Punxsutawney, three brothers, Charles Hinderliter of Brookville, Harry Hinderliter and his wife Betty of Butler, and Terry Hinderliter of Valier, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Hinderliter.

There will be no visitation.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Interment will be in the Mudlic Cemetery, Redbank Township, Armstrong County.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

