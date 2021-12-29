Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at American Legion

The Clarion American Legion Post #66 currently has multiple openings.

The post is hiring immediately for the following positions:

Bartenders

Cook/Assistant Bartenders

Wait Staff

Hours are flexible.

The Clarion Legion is located at 530 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214.

Interested applicants, please apply in person after 2 p.m.

