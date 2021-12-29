Larry T. Riley, age 74, of Clarion, passed away on December 27, 2021 at Shippenville Healthcare Center.

He was born in Clarion on February 1, 1947 to the late Eugene and Ann (Ganoe) Riley.

He proudly served in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.

He was wounded in Vietnam and then sent back to the United States.

Larry is survived by his brother, Bill Riley of Clarion and sister, Jodi (Jim) Guthrie of Pleasantville.

He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Full military honors will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, December 31, 2021 at the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory, 330 Wood St. Clarion, Pa 16214.

A memorial service will immediately follow with Rev. Nancy Zahn officiating.

Interment will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.