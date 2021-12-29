Michael Patton Advising: How Much Do I Need to Save?
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article: How Much Do I Need to Save?
Many Americans realize the importance of saving for retirement, but knowing exactly how much they need to save is another issue altogether. With all the information available about retirement, it is sometimes difficult to decipher what is appropriate for your specific situation.
One rule of thumb is that retirees will need approximately 80% of their pre-retirement salaries to maintain their lifestyles in retirement. However, depending on your own situation and the type of retirement you hope to have, that number may be higher or lower.
Here are some factors to consider when determining a retirement savings goal.
Read the full article here: https://www.pattonadvising.com/How-Much-Do-I-Need-to-Save.c1029.htm
Patton Financial Advising
51 N. 4th Avenue
Clarion, PA 16214
814-226-9400
Toll-free 1-877-547-2751
Visit website: www.pattonadvising.com
Securities offered through Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera entities are under separate ownership from any other entity.
(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)
