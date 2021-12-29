Nancy L. Smith, 69, of Oil City, died early Tuesday morning, December 28, 2021 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

She was born in Franklin on June 28, 1952 to the late Fred and Freda (Norcross) Reese.

Nancy was a graduate of Franklin High School.

She enjoyed crafting, crocheting, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Nancy was a homemaker and cared for her family.

She is survived by five children: Tammy Whitman and her significant other Anthony Goodman, Teresa Tibbs and her husband Glenn, Tina Graff and her husband Bob, Timothy Smith and his significant other Cassie Albaugh, and Tabitha Sherman and her husband Kevin; fifteen grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Also surviving are two brothers, Roy Reese and his significant other Robin Beatty, and David Reese and his significant other Vera Haylett; a step-sister, Donna Fehl; a step-brother, Donald “Butch” Reese; her former spouse, Howard Smith; her significant other, Dean Maxwell; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four great-grandchildren; a sister, Dora Weaver; and numerous step-siblings.

Per Nancy’s request, there will be no visitation or service held.

Private interment will be in Barkeyville Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca.

To assist the family with funeral expenses, memorial donations may be made to Hile-Best Funeral Home, P.O. Box 245, Seneca, PA 16346.

To express online condolences to Nancy’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

