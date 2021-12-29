Pittsburgh Group Calls for Arrest in Venango County Homicide

ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Pittsburgh group has called for an arrest in the murder of a Jamaican immigrant that occurred in Rockland Township earlier this month.

Peter Spencer was found dead at 279 Carls Road in the early morning hours of Sunday, December 12.

In a letter addressed to Venango County District Attorney Shawn White among others, Tim Stevens, the CEO of the Black Political Empowerment Project, a Pittsburgh advocacy group, demands answers.

“We demand the immediate investigation of this murder by the Venango County District Attorney, the U.S. Attorney General, and the PA State Attorney General, and that this murder be considered as a hate crime and an act of domestic terrorism,” Stevens said in the letter.

Few details have been released by officials as to the nature of the incident.

The Pennsylvania State Police took a 25-year-old man into custody for Spencer’s murder, which is being classified as a homicide. However, no charges have been filed against him. Police also say multiple firearms were found at the scene.

The case, which is being classified as a homicide, is being investigated by the Troop E Major Case Team.

Police say an autopsy has been completed, and results are pending.

In his letter, Stevens said Spencer was shot six times in the chest, twice in his rear, and once in the mouth or neck.

He states Carmela King, Spencer’s fiancée, dropped him off at a hunting camp to visit his former co-worker and others.

King said she dropped Spencer off on Saturday, December 11, 2021, around 2:45 p.m. at a camper in the woods in Rockland Township.

“His fiancé says although this was not the first time Mr. Spencer had visited his former co-worker in Venango County, she thought it strange that this was the first time Mr. Spencer had gone by himself, and the first time he had been dropped off in the woods, in that she normally would take him to his co-worker’s mother’s house,” said Stevens.

Shortly after dropping off Spencer, his fiancé attempted to ping his location so she would know where he was, but was unsuccessful due to the lack of cellular service.

She later called him with no answer, but received a text saying “Just Come Tomorrow,” and then she received a text saying “See you tomorrow,” according to the statement.

“She then texted back ‘love you,” but she didn’t get a response which was very strange as he always responded in the past,” said Stevens.

“She felt uneasy and called him all night and messaged his former co-worker.”

King got up at 5 a.m. to pick him up only to receive a call from Spencer’s mother telling her he had been shot.

When King arrived at 9:13 a.m., she saw Pennsylvania State troopers and “yellow crime scene tape around a body on the ground.”

Stevens says state police told Spencer’s fiancée the suspect is claiming self-defense, a narrative the BPEP finds “unacceptable, offensive and beyond troubling.”

The victim’s family is planning to conduct an independent autopsy.

Calls to Stevens, District Attorney White, and Franklin-based State Police were not immediately returned.

