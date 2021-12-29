Rev. Paul F. “Pete” Knight went home to his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at home in New Castle.

He was born January 6, 1938, in Oil City to Dorothy M. Knight.

He married the former Sandra L. Kerr on August 15, 1958.

Paul pastored in the Free Methodist Church of the Keystone Conference since 1974 serving in Warren, Coudersport, and New Castle.

After retiring in 2003 to Oil City, he became the Associate Pastor at Grace United Methodist Church for 12 years.

Paul loved baseball and played softball until the age of 80. He also really enjoyed woodworking.

Paul is survived by his wife Sandra, a son Lonnie (Jena) Knight of Oil City, two daughters, Lori (Blaine) Gunn of Warren and Heidi (Hugh) Coryea of New Castle; two granddaughters, Marie Krautz and Karly Sorensen, both of Oil City; two grandsons, Paul Knight of California and Cody (Kelsey) Gunn of Texas, four great-grandchildren, a nephew and two nieces.

He was preceded in death by his mother, father-in-law Beryl Kerr, mother-in-law Margaret Kerr, brother-in-law Donald Kerr, sister-in-law Muriel Kerr, and his beloved basset hound Sweet Pea.

Visitation will be held Thursday (Dec. 30) from 3 – 7 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca.

A funeral service will be held in the funeral home Friday (Dec. 31) at 11 a.m. with Rev. Byron Myers, officiating.

Interment will be in Heckathorn Cemetery in Seneca.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grace United Methodist Church in Oil City, or to the Venango County Humane Society.

To express online condolences to the Knight family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

