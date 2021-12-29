Robert Netzler, 99, of Franklin, went to Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at The Caring Place.

Born on June 23, 1922 in Dempseytown, he was the son of the late George and Violet (Bickel) Netzler.

On May 14, 1948, Robert married the love of his life, Alletta Gilliland. He was blessed to spend seventy-three years of wonderful memories with her; heartbreakingly, she passed away earlier in November of this year.

It is a bittersweet time for the children as they know though their parents are gone from this world they are together once again.

Robert had the great honor of serving in the United States Navy for three years during the World War ll era.

Robert was a devoted man of great faith. He was a dedicated member of Reynolds United Methodist Church.

He held numerous positions of leadership within his church over the years and was a valued and respected member of the congregation.

Later in life, Robert enjoyed the fellowship and companionship of his friends in the Bible study he attended with his wife at the Atlantic Avenue Church.

He was very intentional about being involved in his children’s lives.

He was supportive of PTA and school band functions and he spent numerous hours volunteering where ever he was needed.

Left to cherish Robert’s memory, are his two daughters, Soni Graff and her husband, Raymond, of Stoneboro, and Jeneen Gahr of Utica, PA; his three grandchildren, Josh Gahr and his wife, Jessica, Jeremy Gahr and his wife, Kerrianne, and Jake Gahr and his wife, Heather of Utica; and by his five great-grandchildren, Alexa, Alayna, Jenna, Jaxon, and Harper Gahr. He is also survived by his brother, Wayne Netzler and his sister, Dorothy Baumgardner, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Robert was preceded in death by his loving wife, his parents, as well as ten siblings, his granddaughter-in-law, Jami Gahr; and by his son-in-law, Fran Gahr.

As per the family’s request, there will be no visitation.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions can be made in Robert’s honor to a charity of your choice or Atlantic Avenue Church.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA, 16323.

To send cards, online condolences or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierwarrenfh.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.