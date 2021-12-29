 

Sam Stuckey to Perform for New Year’s Eve Celebration at Deer Creek Winery

Wednesday, December 29, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

samSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Come and celebrate the new year with live music by Sam Stuckey at Deer Creek Winery.

Have you made your plans for New Year’s Eve yet? Deer Creek would love to celebrate with you.

Deer Creek Winery will be hosting live music with Sam Stuckey, who is back in town from Nashville, Tennessee.

The entertainment will run from 7:00 p.m. until midnight on Friday, December 31.

Join in the fun at Deer Creek and enjoy an evening of food specials, watching the ball drop, a toast to the new year on Deer Creek, and so much more.

Admission is free.

Register here.

Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.

For more information on any of the events, call at 814-354-7392 or visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here.


