Say What?!: McDonald’s Testing Exercise Bike Seats at Two Locations in China

CHINA – McDonald’s China confirmed the company is testing in-store exercise bikes after video taken inside one of the eateries went viral online.

Footage emerged recently on social media showing a woman sitting on a stationary bike while eating a hamburger at McDonald’s, and the company confirmed the bikes have been installed as seats at locations in Guangdong and Shanghai.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.