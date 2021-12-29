 

State Police Calls: Theft, Cases of Child Abuse

Wednesday, December 29, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

State-PoliceCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

Theft in Clarion Township

Clarion-based State Police are investigating an incident of theft that occurred on December 28 on Kingsville Road in Clarion Township.

The victim is listed as an 83-year-old Strattanville female.

An investigation continues.

Child Abuse in Perry Township

Clarion-based state police are investigating a report of suspected child abuse on Stephens Road in Perry Township, with the dates of the incidents being given as December 1, 2020, to December 31, 2020.

An investigation is continuing.

No further details are available.

Child Abuse in Beaver Township

Clarion-based State Police are investigating an incident of child abuse in Beaver Township dating from April 19 to November 19 of this year.

The victims are listed as a nine-year-old female and a 17-year old female, both from Knox.

An investigation continues.

No further details are available.


