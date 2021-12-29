State Police Seeking Information on Damage to Hot Tub Valued at $16K

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are asking the public for information on an incident regarding damage to a hot tub.

Around 7:48 p.m. on December 27, Clarion-based State Police responded to a residence located on Tippecanoe Road, in Beaver Township, Clarion County, for a report of criminal mischief. There was damage to a hot tub, valued at approximately $16,000.00.

The incident is believed to have occurred between December 24 and December 25.

The victim is a 50-year-old Knox man.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.

