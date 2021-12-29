State Police Urge Patience in Homicide Investigation

ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are urging the public to remain patient as officials continue to investigate the December 12 shooting death of an Allegheny County man in Rockland Township, Venango County.

“The Pennsylvania State Police requests the public to remain patient, we are actively investigating this incident and are providing all investigative updates to the District Attorney’s office as appropriate,” said Franklin-based State Police Trooper Andrew Hagan in a release issued early Wednesday afternoon.

Tpr. Hagan said troopers were dispatched to 279 Carls Road around 2:26 a.m. on December 12 for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival at the scene, the victim – 29-year-old Peter Bernardo Spencer of Allegheny County – was found dead in the front yard of the residence, due to multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

A known 25-year-old male suspect and three other individuals were detained and questioned at the Franklin State Police barracks.

All four individuals were released after consultation with the Venango County District Attorney Shawn White.

Police said multiple firearms, ballistic evidence, and controlled substances were seized from the scene.

An autopsy was completed on December 14. Autopsy results from a forensics pathologist are pending.

“This investigation is still ongoing pending autopsy results, toxicology reports, ballistic reports, and lab results,” said Tpr. Hagan.

“Upon conclusion of this investigation, (District Attorney White) will review the case and all forensic reports and make a charging recommendation.”

The case, which is being classified as a homicide, is being investigated by the Troop E Major Case Team.

Tpr. Hagan said no further details are being released at this time due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Criminal Investigators from the Troop E Major Case Team were activated. Members of The Pennsylvania State Police Heritage Affairs were notified of this incident. Heritage Affairs Section is primarily responsible for “training troopers on implicit bias, building relationships within historically underserved communities, and preventing and responding to hate/bias-related crimes.”

No charges have been filed as of December 29.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Tpr. Hagan at 814-676-6596.

RELATED ARTICLES

Homicide Suspect in Custody After Man Shot and Killed in Venango County

Pittsburgh Group Calls for Arrest in Venango County Homicide

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.