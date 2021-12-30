A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of showers before 1pm, then a slight chance of showers after 2pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 45. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – A slight chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – A chance of showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

New Year’s Day – Showers. High near 54. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night – Showers. Low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday – Rain showers likely before 3pm, then rain and snow showers likely between 3pm and 4pm, then snow showers likely after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night – Snow showers likely, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.

