Amy Etzel

Thursday, December 30, 2021 @ 07:12 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-s49EP7vWPizogEbAmy Etzel, 61, of Shippenville, formerly of Oil City, passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab Center.

Born May 8, 1960, Amy was the daughter of the late George and Donna Etzel.

Amy graduated from Oil City High School, she worked as a nurse’s aid.

She enjoyed sewing, swimming, singing and coloring.

Amy is survived by her children Thomas McCauley of Erie and Samantha Suker of Oil City, her grandchildren Starla McCauley and Salvatore Deemer and her siblings George Etzel, Patty Tommasi and Kathy Kiel.

Amy was preceded in death by her parents.

There are no services planned for Amy at this time.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our web site at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.


