Barbara Chelena Speelman

Thursday, December 30, 2021 @ 07:12 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-hu85ZC4t1X5Barbara Chelena Speelman, born in May 1920 in Fredericktown PA, passed away peacefully at home, December 22 in Oregon, aged 101.

She is survived by her eldest daughter and caregiver Barbara, son-in-law George Edwards, grandchildren Elizabeth and Stephen, granddaughter-in-law Kathrine, and great-grandson Finnegan.

Barbara was the 6th of 9 children, and the last surviving of her first generation, East Slavic parents.

She lived her first nine decades in Western Pennsylvania, mostly in Clarion with her husband of 59 years, Charles Speelman, who passed in 1997.

After the loss of her youngest daughter in 2009 she left for Oregon to be with her daughter Barbara.

Visitation will be December 30, 2021 from 10 AM – 11:30 AM at Greenlee Funeral Home Fredericktown; 42 Bank Street @ Crawford Road Fredericktown, PA.

A mass of Christian burial will follow at 12pm at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic church; 302 3rd Ave. Brownsville, PA.

She will be laid to rest in Western Pennsylvania alongside her departed husband and youngest daughter.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.greenleefuneralhome.com.


