BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Moniteau Girls Basketball Team Rolls Past Sharon; Clarion Boys Edged By a Point



MERCER, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Catherine Kelly scored 15 of her 21 points in the first quarter as the Moniteau girls basketball team jumped out to a huge early lead on the way to a 60-28 win over Sharon at the Mercer Christmas Tournament Wednesday night.

Kelly hit three 3-pointers in the opening quarter as the Warriors raced out to a 27-4 lead over the Tigers.

That lead swelled to 42-10 at the half.

Davina Pry added 14 points and Victoria Pry 12 for Moniteau. Davina Pry also had eight rebounds and three blocked shots and Victory Pry added seven rebounds.

Point guard Abbey Jewart added seven points and five assists.

NORTH CLARION 56, KANE 30 – Gwen Siegel scored 18 points as the Wolves rolled.

North Clarion jumped out to a 20-6 lead after the first quarter.

Maya Smith scored 11 points and Mia Anderson 10 for Kane.

BOYS

Devon Lauer scored 10 points and Christian Simko added eight, but Clarion fell to Cameron County, 42-41, at the Punxsutawney Tournament.

Clarion was down 27-17 at the half, but rallied in the third, outscoring Cameron County 15-7 in the frame to cut the deficit to two.

Camdyn Allison and Hayden Brown each scored four of their 13 points in the fourth quarter to help Cameron County eke out the win.

SLIPPERY ROCK 57, REDBANK VALLEY 37 – At the Freeport Tournament, Chris Marshall scored 16 points, but the Bulldogs struggled offensively in this loss.

The Bulldogs fell behind 27-19 at the half, and the Rockets put the game out of reach in the third quarter with an 18-7 edge.

Owen Clouse added 12 points for Redbank Valley.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.