Bonnie I. Benzie, 87, of Tidioute, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at her home.

She was born on March 11, 1934 in Clarion; daughter of the late Walter and Pearl Porter Smith.

Bonnie married Arthur Benzie on June 3, 1953, who preceded her in death.

She worked as a ward clerk at the Warren General Hospital for numerous years until she retired.

Bonnie was a member of the Tidioute Presbyterian Church where she was also past president of the Women’s Club.

She enjoyed knitting, hiking, picnicking, watching cowboy shows, and attending her grandkids activities.

Bonnie is survived by her 2 daughters, Arta Benzie-Youssef and her husband, Mohammad, of California and Danette Jones of Virginia; her 3 sons, Stewart Benzie of Tidioute, Todd Benzie and his wife, Gwynn, of California, and Troy Benzie and his wife, Amy, also of California; 12 grandchildren, Derrece, Dane, Brysten, Brittany, Desstia, Brie, Adelina, Genevieve, Jeremiah, Kayleigh, Rayanne, and Keriah; and 8 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Bonnie was preceded in death by her sister, Shirley Dean.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

Per Bonnie’s request, there will be no public visitation.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in the Spring.

Interment will take place in the Clarion Cemetery.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.