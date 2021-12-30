Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cranberry-Walnut Cake with Butter Sauce

Cranberry-lovers will definitely enjoy the tart cake, especially with the warm butter sauce that creates an ideal balance of sweet and sour!

Ingredients

3 tablespoons butter, softened

1 cup sugar



1/2 cup water2 cups all-purpose flour3 teaspoons baking powder1 teaspoon salt1/2 cup evaporated milk1 package (12 ounces) fresh or frozen cranberries1 cup chopped walnuts

Sauce:

2 cups sugar

1 cup butter, cubed

1/4 cup evaporated milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

-Preheat oven to 375°. Grease a 13×9-in. baking pan.

-In a large bowl, beat butter and sugar until crumbly, about 2 minutes. Gradually beat in the water. In another bowl, whisk flour, baking powder, and salt; add to butter mixture alternately with milk, beating well after each addition. Fold in cranberries and walnuts (batter will be thick).

-Spread into prepared pan. Bake 30-35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool in pan on a wire rack.

-Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, combine sauce ingredients; bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring constantly to dissolve sugar. Serve cake with warm sauce.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.