Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cranberry-Walnut Cake with Butter Sauce

Thursday, December 30, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Cranberry-lovers will definitely enjoy the tart cake, especially with the warm butter sauce that creates an ideal balance of sweet and sour!

Ingredients

3 tablespoons butter, softened
1 cup sugar

1/2 cup water
2 cups all-purpose flour
3 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup evaporated milk
1 package (12 ounces) fresh or frozen cranberries
1 cup chopped walnuts

Sauce:
2 cups sugar
1 cup butter, cubed
1/4 cup evaporated milk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

-Preheat oven to 375°. Grease a 13×9-in. baking pan.

-In a large bowl, beat butter and sugar until crumbly, about 2 minutes. Gradually beat in the water. In another bowl, whisk flour, baking powder, and salt; add to butter mixture alternately with milk, beating well after each addition. Fold in cranberries and walnuts (batter will be thick).

-Spread into prepared pan. Bake 30-35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool in pan on a wire rack.

-Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, combine sauce ingredients; bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring constantly to dissolve sugar. Serve cake with warm sauce.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


